Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,239 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,590,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,701,000 after purchasing an additional 106,017 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,799,000 after purchasing an additional 50,476 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,821,000 after purchasing an additional 69,830 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,673,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,990,000 after purchasing an additional 96,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMI. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.36.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI traded down $7.64 on Monday, reaching $274.09. The company had a trading volume of 251,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,545. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.41 and a 200-day moving average of $262.43. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $304.24.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

