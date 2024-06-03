Cunning Capital Partners LP Purchases 1,200 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Cunning Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,959,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,676,000 after buying an additional 1,804,501 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,674,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,995,000 after buying an additional 712,205 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,553,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3,178.1% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 566,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,679,000 after buying an additional 549,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.7% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 840,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,791,000 after buying an additional 427,981 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
BATS:FLOT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.88. 1,603,327 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average of $50.86.
The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
