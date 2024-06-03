Cunning Capital Partners LP Takes Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,000. Builders FirstSource makes up 1.4% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLDR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after buying an additional 18,195 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 368.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 13,421 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,600.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 97,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,289,000 after buying an additional 91,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.27.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,207. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR traded down $8.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,461,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,822. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.24 and a 1-year high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

