CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,773 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $5.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $439.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,755,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,680. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $417.74 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $196.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $481.94 and its 200-day moving average is $550.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.