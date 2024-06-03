CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) is Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 457,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,523 shares during the period. CyberArk Software comprises about 1.5% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $100,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CYBR. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.29.

Shares of CYBR stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $229.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,060. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.23 and a 200-day moving average of $236.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.21 and a beta of 1.08. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $142.92 and a twelve month high of $283.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $221.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.42 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

