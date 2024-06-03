Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cyclo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $2.60 price target on the stock.

Cyclo Therapeutics Stock Performance

CYTH stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of -0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,741.89% and a negative net margin of 1,720.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cyclo Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cyclo Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics stock. Founders Fund VI Management LLC bought a new position in Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 110,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Cyclo Therapeutics accounts for about 1.4% of Founders Fund VI Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Founders Fund VI Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Cyclo Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo (hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin), an orphan drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease; and in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

