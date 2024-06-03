David P. Sweitzer Sells 11,185 Shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) COO David P. Sweitzer sold 11,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $101,224.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,845.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Quest Resource Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QRHC traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.71. The company had a trading volume of 34,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,359. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.20 million, a PE ratio of -31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $72.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Quest Resource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QRHC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Quest Resource in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,287,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Quest Resource by 19.7% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 366,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 60,396 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quest Resource during the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its position in Quest Resource by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,595,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,208,000 after buying an additional 24,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Quest Resource by 453.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 15,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.