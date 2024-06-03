Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

DGII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Digi International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Digi International from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Digi International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.50.

NASDAQ:DGII opened at $24.36 on Thursday. Digi International has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Digi International had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.97 million. On average, research analysts expect that Digi International will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Digi International by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,297,000 after buying an additional 465,382 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Digi International by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 676,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after acquiring an additional 208,204 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Digi International by 1,814.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 54,746 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Digi International by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 297,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 42,179 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Digi International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

