Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Truist Financial

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DG. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.87.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG opened at $136.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $204.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after buying an additional 3,360,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Dollar General by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,790,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,491,000 after buying an additional 2,113,485 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Dollar General by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,217,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,141,000 after buying an additional 2,031,593 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,068,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,629,000 after buying an additional 133,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,150,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

