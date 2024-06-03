Dollar General’s (DG) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $170.00 price objective on the stock.

DG has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dollar General from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.87.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $136.91 on Thursday. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $204.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.84. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 41.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 278.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 47,534 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 118.4% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,241 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

