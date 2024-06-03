Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Bought by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DCI. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $1,374,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,553.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 18,700 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $1,374,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,553.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheila G. Kramer sold 45,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $3,345,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,050,727 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Donaldson stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $75.98.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

