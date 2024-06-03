Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the April 30th total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.1 days.

Dorel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DIIBF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,319. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Dorel Industries has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $5.38. The firm has a market cap of $170.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.71.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $351.07 million for the quarter.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of home and juvenile products worldwide. The company operates through Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The Dorel Home segment offers ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.

