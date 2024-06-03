DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.09.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 56,870 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 16,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,403,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.
DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $82.16 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.39.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.
DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.
About DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.
