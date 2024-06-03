EBOS Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EBOSF) Short Interest Up 9.2% in May

EBOS Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EBOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 549,700 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the April 30th total of 503,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,497.0 days.

EBOS Group Stock Performance

EBOS Group stock remained flat at $22.44 during trading on Monday. EBOS Group has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $22.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.80.

About EBOS Group

EBOS Group Limited engages in the marketing, wholesale, and distribution of healthcare, medical, pharmaceutical, and animal care products in Australia, New Zealand, and Southeast Asia. It operates through Healthcare and Animal Care segments. The company provides healthcare logistics; medication management solutions; pharmacy management software; loyalty, generics, compliance, business intelligence, and store software services; and health communications, programs, and consultancy services.

