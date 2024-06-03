Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 239,471 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 681,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,471 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 2.0% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Edge Capital Group LLC owned about 0.24% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $35,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COWZ. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

BATS COWZ traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,976,205 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

