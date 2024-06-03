Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.06.

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. OTR Global raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $755,538.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,981,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,931.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $755,538.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,981,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,719 shares of company stock worth $13,625,632. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EW opened at $86.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.52. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

