Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Bank of America

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ESTC. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Elastic from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.55.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $104.05 on Friday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.03.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $327.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.48 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. Analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,580,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $2,030,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 3,054,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,141,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,580,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 962,440 shares of company stock worth $94,535,764. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,822,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Elastic by 30.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,156,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,356 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 82.1% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,154,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,847,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

