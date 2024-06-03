Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Short Interest Update

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the April 30th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 425,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $473,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 772,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,445,904.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 21,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $291,683.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,332.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $473,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 772,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,445,904.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,878 shares of company stock worth $861,759. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,129 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 376.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,910,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,009,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,519,000 after acquiring an additional 53,720 shares during the period. Avenir Corp boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,780,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,765,000 after acquiring an additional 67,184 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,085,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after acquiring an additional 159,143 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ERII traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.26. The stock had a trading volume of 322,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,313. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98. Energy Recovery has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $760.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 million. Research analysts forecast that Energy Recovery will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ERII. StockNews.com cut Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Energy Recovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

