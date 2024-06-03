enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Short Interest Update

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the April 30th total of 22,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
In related news, major shareholder De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 47,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $717,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,036,153 shares in the company, valued at $45,542,295. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENGN. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new position in enGene in the 1st quarter worth $2,039,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in enGene in the 4th quarter worth $6,264,000. Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in enGene in the 4th quarter worth $10,441,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in enGene in the 1st quarter worth $17,095,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in enGene in the 4th quarter worth $20,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENGN. UBS Group started coverage on enGene in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on enGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on enGene in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on enGene in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, enGene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.
enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.
