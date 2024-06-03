enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Short Interest Update

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the April 30th total of 22,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 47,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $717,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,036,153 shares in the company, valued at $45,542,295. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of enGene

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENGN. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new position in enGene in the 1st quarter worth $2,039,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in enGene in the 4th quarter worth $6,264,000. Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in enGene in the 4th quarter worth $10,441,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in enGene in the 1st quarter worth $17,095,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in enGene in the 4th quarter worth $20,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

enGene Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of ENGN traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.00. 297,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,689. enGene has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average is $12.04.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENGN. UBS Group started coverage on enGene in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on enGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on enGene in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on enGene in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, enGene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

enGene Company Profile

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

