EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the April 30th total of 1,950,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 705,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EPR stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.10. 476,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,266. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.68. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.53.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 168.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on EPR. Truist Financial cut their target price on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EPR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 39,714 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $42,761,000. Ballast Asset Management LP acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,861,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,165,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.