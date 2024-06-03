Evercore ISI Boosts DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $280.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $240.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Williams Trading upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $237.09.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $227.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $229.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.84.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 36.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $482,371.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,890.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 163.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.