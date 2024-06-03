Evercore ISI Raises Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $91.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MRVL. Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.00.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $68.81 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.14 and its 200 day moving average is $66.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,985,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,929 shares in the company, valued at $48,497,911.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $1,985,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,497,911.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $67,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,981,420.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,522,055. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 123.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 21,410 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 357.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 175,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after buying an additional 137,138 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 36.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,955,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

