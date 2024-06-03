Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.07.

Several analysts have issued reports on ES shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ES

Eversource Energy Price Performance

NYSE:ES opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $74.81.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 43,720 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 536.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 118,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 99,652 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 38,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 182,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 61,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Eversource Energy by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 488,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,162,000 after purchasing an additional 85,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Free Report

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.