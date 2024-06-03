Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Short Interest Down 12.3% in May

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,400 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the April 30th total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros. Stock Up 2.8 %

Farmer Bros. stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.96. 78,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Farmer Bros. has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26. The company has a market cap of $62.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.77.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 58.82% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $85.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Farmer Bros. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmer Bros.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 824,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 65,277 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 869,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 64.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.