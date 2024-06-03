Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (NASDAQ:FBOT) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (NASDAQ:FBOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the April 30th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FBOT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,443. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.20. Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $106.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF ( NASDAQ:FBOT Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.28% of Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (FBOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in innovative businesses thought to have potentially provide disruption to the marketplace. The fund holds global disruptive automation companies, from industrial robotics to autonomous driving and AI.

