First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stake Decreased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,227,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 131,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 81,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 24,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 86,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.36. 260,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,434. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $71.11 and a one year high of $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.75.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.