First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.16 and last traded at $66.37. Approximately 11,313 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 29,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.69.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $421.47 million, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 64,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 22,396 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 48,206 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,299,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

