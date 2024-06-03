First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Shares Up 0.8%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.81 and last traded at $24.70. 28,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 62,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $458.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.82.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0949 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000.

The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

