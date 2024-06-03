First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the April 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Stock Performance
First Trust Income Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.92. 9,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,729. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average of $20.03. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 million, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $21.06.
First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Income Opportunities ETF
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Why Smartsheet Stock is an Undervalued Gem of an Investment
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- The Most Upgraded Stocks After the Q1 Earnings Season
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- What Is Risk Tolerance & Why Is It Important?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.