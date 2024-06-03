Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Bought by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,888 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.62% of Five Below worth $72,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $242,681,000 after purchasing an additional 395,275 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Five Below by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Five Below by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,627,000 after purchasing an additional 487,948 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Five Below by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 655,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 654,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.75. 1,167,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,660. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.66 and its 200-day moving average is $178.84. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.64 and a twelve month high of $216.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

FIVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.53.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

