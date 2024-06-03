Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Forte Biosciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of Forte Biosciences stock opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67. Forte Biosciences has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.06. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences stock. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,031,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000. Forte Biosciences makes up 1.9% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cable Car Capital LLC owned 5.59% of Forte Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

