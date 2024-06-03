FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
FRP Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ FRPH opened at $30.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.10. FRP has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $582.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.15 and a beta of 0.56.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FRP
FRP Company Profile
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FRP
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.