FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

FRP Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ FRPH opened at $30.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.10. FRP has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $582.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.15 and a beta of 0.56.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of FRP during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of FRP by 68.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of FRP in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of FRP in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in FRP by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

