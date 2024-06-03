FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FTAI. StockNews.com downgraded FTAI Aviation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.59.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $84.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.90. FTAI Aviation has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $86.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.81.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 188.45% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,185,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,052,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 179.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,216,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994,578 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,858,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $55,039,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 1,488.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 867,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,415,000 after purchasing an additional 813,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About FTAI Aviation

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.