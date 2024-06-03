FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.49.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $0.45 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Capital cut FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of FTCI stock opened at $0.52 on Monday. FTC Solar has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56. The company has a market cap of $65.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.62.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 63.07% and a negative net margin of 47.92%. The business had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 million. Equities research analysts expect that FTC Solar will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ahmad R. Chatila acquired 92,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 777,458 shares in the company, valued at $419,827.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ahmad R. Chatila acquired 92,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 777,458 shares in the company, valued at $419,827.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ahmad R. Chatila acquired 101,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $49,882.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 684,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,629.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 384,300 shares of company stock valued at $200,436 over the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCI. TTP Investments Inc. bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in FTC Solar by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,923,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,960 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP boosted its position in FTC Solar by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.

