Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) were up 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.44 and last traded at $8.41. Approximately 301,826 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 606,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.57.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FULC

Fulcrum Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $512.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.35.

In related news, VP Greg Tourangeau sold 4,884 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $57,240.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,378.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 348.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Brown Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.