G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Short Interest Update

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the April 30th total of 4,560,000 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 588,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,046,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,408,000 after purchasing an additional 292,668 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,620,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,572 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,777,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,396,000 after acquiring an additional 145,232 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,884,000 after acquiring an additional 60,669 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 874,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

GIII traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,784. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.03. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.36.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $764.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Stories

