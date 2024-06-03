Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the April 30th total of 6,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gentex news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $162,513.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $129,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 123.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of GNTX stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.13. The stock had a trading volume of 813,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.90. Gentex has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $37.58.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.38 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 18.77%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GNTX

Gentex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.