Genuity Capital Markets Trims Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Target Price to $73.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective reduced by Genuity Capital Markets from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

QSR has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.18.

NYSE:QSR opened at $68.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $61.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,783,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 10.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 68,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 18.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 87,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 13,367 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

