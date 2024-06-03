GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Short Interest Up 10.3% in May

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the April 30th total of 3,290,000 shares. Currently, 18.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $35,207.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,148,912 shares in the company, valued at $37,178,792.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 40,134 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $1,453,252.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,394,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,350,451.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,453,279 shares of company stock worth $49,256,053 over the last 90 days. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,634,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,895,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,803,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,731,000. 34.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GCT traded up $1.43 on Monday, reaching $32.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,846,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.89. GigaCloud Technology has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $45.18.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $251.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

GCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

