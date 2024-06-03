Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,413 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.68% of Globant worth $68,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 122.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 68,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (down from $290.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Globant from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Globant from $279.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

Globant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded down $6.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.14. 822,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,529. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $153.60 and a twelve month high of $251.50.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

