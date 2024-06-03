GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NVDL)

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 13,049 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 29% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,118 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,343,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 302.2% during the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 551.9% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 71,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 60,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $412,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDL traded up $4.16 on Monday, hitting $60.89. 13,266,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,104,320. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $63.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.98.

About GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

