Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,000 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the April 30th total of 236,700 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 215,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Greenidge Generation Stock Up 3.1 %

GREE stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 232,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,706. Greenidge Generation has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $9.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 3.32.

In other news, President Dale Irwin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,334.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenidge Generation stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:GREE Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.61% of Greenidge Generation at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Greenidge Generation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenter in New York, as well as hosts, powers, and provides technical support and other related services to bitcoin mining equipment owned by customers.

