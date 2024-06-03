Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $19.50.

Separately, Jonestrading decreased their target price on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Greystone Housing Impact Investors alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GHI stock opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.26. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 1-year low of $14.49 and a 1-year high of $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.65.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s payout ratio is 78.15%.

Institutional Trading of Greystone Housing Impact Investors

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHI. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the first quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Housing Impact Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.