Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $19.50.
Separately, Jonestrading decreased their target price on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors Trading Up 0.6 %
Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s payout ratio is 78.15%.
Institutional Trading of Greystone Housing Impact Investors
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHI. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the first quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile
Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.
