Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Shares Gap Down to $335.59

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $335.59, but opened at $319.88. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. shares last traded at $318.54, with a volume of 10,041 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Down 9.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $333.08 and a 200-day moving average of $298.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $6.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $438.09 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $5.727 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.71. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASR. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 184.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter worth approximately $764,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 169.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 28,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 41.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

