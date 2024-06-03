Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,760,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the April 30th total of 10,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GH. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardant Health

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia purchased 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $38,972.34. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,706.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 362.3% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,418,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,643. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.33. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.94). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 246.47% and a negative net margin of 76.34%. The company had revenue of $168.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.51 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health

(Get Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Featured Stories

