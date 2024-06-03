Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Short Interest Update

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the April 30th total of 404,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hainan Meilan International Airport Trading Up 35.1 %

Hainan Meilan International Airport stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.

Get Hainan Meilan International Airport alerts:

About Hainan Meilan International Airport

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Haikou Meilan Airport in Haikou, the People's Republic of China. Its aeronautical business includes the provision of terminal facilities, ground handling services, and passenger services.

Receive News & Ratings for Hainan Meilan International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hainan Meilan International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.