Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Short Interest Update

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the April 30th total of 404,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Hainan Meilan International Airport Trading Up 35.1 %
Hainan Meilan International Airport stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.
About Hainan Meilan International Airport
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hainan Meilan International Airport
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Despite Bad Headlines, Boeing Still Wins Billion Dollar Contracts
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Four Stocks Making New Highs Despite Market Weakness
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Companies Buying Back Stock Before a Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Hainan Meilan International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hainan Meilan International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.