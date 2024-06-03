Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.82.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HASI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $33.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 15.60 and a quick ratio of 15.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.36. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $33.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.58%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 706.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3,739.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

