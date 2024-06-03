Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) is Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s 5th Largest Position

Lingotto Investment Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,039,583 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 978,569 shares during the period. Harmony Gold Mining comprises about 7.7% of Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lingotto Investment Management LLP owned about 4.20% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $160,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,717,855 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $354,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,528 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,238,873 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,668,000 after acquiring an additional 42,126 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,750,629 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 571,247 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,309,590 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after acquiring an additional 80,823 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 911,110 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 171,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HMY stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,682,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,324. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $10.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17.

Harmony Gold Mining Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.062 dividend. This is a positive change from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HMY. StockNews.com lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.10 to $5.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

