Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVTGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the April 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.8 days.

Haverty Furniture Companies stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $28.62. 109,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,661. Haverty Furniture Companies has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $37.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $464.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 5.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HVT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

