Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the April 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.8 days.

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

Haverty Furniture Companies stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $28.62. 109,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,661. Haverty Furniture Companies has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $37.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $464.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 5.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HVT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

