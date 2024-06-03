Head to Head Contrast: OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) vs. Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) and OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fidelity D & D Bancorp and OceanFirst Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity D & D Bancorp $70.65 million 3.75 $18.21 million $2.83 16.34 OceanFirst Financial $641.60 million 1.38 $104.03 million $1.71 8.80

OceanFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity D & D Bancorp. OceanFirst Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity D & D Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity D & D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A OceanFirst Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and OceanFirst Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

OceanFirst Financial has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.60%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than Fidelity D & D Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.0% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity D & D Bancorp and OceanFirst Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity D & D Bancorp 14.94% 11.78% 0.86% OceanFirst Financial 15.54% 6.17% 0.75%

Volatility and Risk

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. OceanFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays out 53.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OceanFirst Financial pays out 46.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and OceanFirst Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. OceanFirst Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

OceanFirst Financial beats Fidelity D & D Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, club, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, consumer, and residential mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides alternative financial and insurance products with asset management services. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

About OceanFirst Financial

(Get Free Report)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers. The company also offers commercial real estate, multi-family, land loans, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans that are secured by one-to-four family residences; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, student loans, overdraft line of credit, loans on savings accounts, and other consumer loans. In addition, it invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. Further, the company offers bankcard, trust and asset management services; and bank owned life insurance products. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

